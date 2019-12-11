BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan agrees to live with the Armenians in peace within the borders of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh Tural Ganjaliyev said this at a press conference on Dec. 11, Trend reports.

Ganjaliyev noted that the conflict should be resolved and there is no alternative.

“If there is progress in the future in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, then it will be possible to consider the communities’ meeting. There can be no talk of changing the format of negotiations. Our decision is final, and we have announced this. We are ready to live in peace with the Armenians in Karabakh after the conflict is resolved within the framework of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. If they avoid negotiations, this suggests that their position is not constructive,” Ganjaliyev said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

