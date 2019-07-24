Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijani judoka Turan Bayramov won a gold medal in the weight category up to 60 kilograms as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 24.

In the final match, Bayramov defeated Rizvan Magomedov, who represented Russia. In the quater-finals, Bayramov defeated Mikis Tontimidis (Greece) and then overpowered Adam Safer (Austria) in the semi-finals.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

