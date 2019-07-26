Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

Trend:

Azerbaijani judoka Huseyn Mammadov (+90 kg) gained an opportunity to compete in the semi-finals on the third day of judo competitions as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 26.

Having gained a victory over German athlete Daniel Udsilauri in 1/8 finals, Mammadov reached 1/4 finals, where he defeated a Greek judoka and reached the semi-finals.

Another Azerbaijani athlete Maharram Imamverdiyev (81 kg) defeated a Romanian athlete in 1/16 finals, but in other match he lost to a Ukrainian athlete.

Azerbaijani athlete Ruslan Nasirli (90 kg) lost to a Bulgarian judoka in the first match while Azerbaijani female judoka Narmin Amirli (70 kg) lost to a Dutch athlete.

Today, women are competing in weight categories – 70 kg and + 70 kg, while men – 81 kg, 90 kg and +90 kg.

Some 297 judokas from 40 countries are participating in the festival. Azerbaijan is represented by 12 athletes, namely, eight men and four women.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

