Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

Trend:

The World Judo Championship among young athletes is underway in Kazakhstan, Trend reports on Sept. 26.

On the second day of the competitions, the Azerbaijani team gained one medal.

Kamran Suleymanov, competing in the weight category up to 60 kilograms, won the silver medal.

Having gained victories over the athletes from Brazil, Ukraine, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, the Azerbaijani athlete reached the finals. In the decisive match, he lost to Japanese athlete Keiji Suzuki.

Some 463 judokas from 61 countries are taking part in the world championship in Kazakhstan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source