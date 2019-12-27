BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

In connection with a video footage spread in social networks about an oil spill at the Oil Rocks, Azneft Production Union of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has conducted a joint investigation with the participation of employees of Water Transport Police Department of Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry, Trend reports Dec. 27 referring to a joint statement by Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry and SOCAR.

The report noted that during the investigation, persons who spilled oil into the sea and who posted the video footage, have been revealed.

During the preliminary interrogation, they pleaded guilty. SOCAR will take the appropriate administrative measures against employees who have damaged the environment by draining oil into the sea.

Investigation is underway at the Water Transport Police Department.

