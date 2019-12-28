BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

The information that the blogger Mehman Huseynov was allegedly detained and beaten by police does not correspond to reality, spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry Ehsan Zahidov said, Trend reports.

“Huseynov and his supporters, in violation of public order, started shouting slogans in the city center, on Fountains Square, at 22.00 on Dec. 27, demanding the release of the rapper Parviz Guluzade, who had been arrested, according to a court decision. Huseynov and the people next to him were removed from the territory, as they did not obey the requirements of the police,” Zahidov said.

“Information about beating the blogger is groundless. If someone later beat Mehman Huseynov, he can appeal to law enforcement authorities, and the appeal will be duly considered.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source