BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

Trend:

The Happy Cup 2019 – International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics – was held in Gent city (Belgium) from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Azerbaijan was represented at the tournament by Fatima Akbarova, Govhar Ibrahimova, Kamilla Seyidzade, Madina Damirova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Alina Gozalova and Maryam Aliyeva.

The best result among gymnasts born in 2009 was shown by Govhar Ibrahimova. She won a gold medal in both the all-around event and in the exercise with a jump rope. Maryam Aliyeva, who also competed in this age group, took the 6th place in the all-around event.

Kamilla Seyidzade brought another gold medal to her team. She distinguished herself among the gymnasts born in 2007, having taken the first place both in the all-around event and in the exercise with a ball. Another Azerbaijani gymnast, also performing in this age group – Madina Damirova, took the 12th place in the all-around event.

Alina Gozalova and Kamilla Aliyeva took the 6th and 8th places, respectively, in the all-around event in the youth age group.

Performing in the category of senior athletes, Fatima Akbarova took the 6th place in the all-around event.

source