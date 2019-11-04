BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

Young Azerbaijani athletes won a gold medal at the 29th European Acrobatics Championships in Israel, Trend reports.

Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov, who are members of the men’s group in the “juniors” age category, defeated their rivals in the finals of dynamic exercises.

The pair previously won silver in the all-around event, as well as bronze in the balance beam exercises.

For the first time in Azerbaijan’s history, young gymnasts won a gold medal at the 29th European Acrobatics Championships.

