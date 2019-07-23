Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

All the athletes performed with confidence and without gross mistakes, and that matters the most, Gennadiy Kotelnikov, the coach of the Azerbaijani national gymnastics team, told Trend.

“I am generally pleased with their performance,” he said, while commenting on the performance of Azerbaijani athletes at the qualifying competitions at the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019).

“Some work had been done before the competition, and almost all of what we had planned has been achieved. There are some minor issues that need to be worked on. We hope that we will get to the finals. We will try to win medals,” he said.

According to Kotelnikov, the gymnasts participating in the competition are strong.

“The best European athletes are performing at the competitions, so today the result of our work will be clearly visible,” he said.

Competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the EYOF Baku 2019.

Competitions in gymnastics at the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival are held July 23-27. Azerbaijan is represented at the competitions by 4 athletes – Samad Mammadli, Aghakazim Rustamov, Mansum Safarov and Milana Minakovskaya.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival. Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

