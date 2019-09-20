Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

I am in a very good mood after the performance, Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova, who won a license for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, told Trend.

“I think that I could have done better, but overall I am satisfied. What matters is that my coach is satisfied,” Aghamirova said.

The gymnast emphasized that the World Championships is a very significant competition for her, where she gained great experience.

“I went to perform my last exercise in the program – composition with the ball – without worrying. I love all 4 objects, but the easiest one for me to perform with is the ball. Of course, performing at home requires much more responsibility, because the audience is watching, cheering and supporting. Still, I like perform at home,” she added.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life” is the motto of the championships.

