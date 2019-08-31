Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Young Azerbaijani athlete Lala Gebeibeyova, who ranked first in an exercise with a rope among juniors at the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics, is happy with the victory.

“I have finally won the gold and I’m very happy,” she said. “I have participated in many major competitions. Nevertheless, I was excited. Maybe this affected the performance, so I performed well.”

The young gymnast emphasized that all the finalists of the championship are strong athletes so it was not easy to compete.

“Today my mother is also among the fans,” Gebeibeyova said. “Her support is very important for me. When my mother is near, this gives me confidence.”

The competitions are being held on August 29-31. Today the finals in certain apparatus competition are being held on the final day of the competitions.

During the three-day tournament, more than 100 gymnasts are participating in the competitions representing “Ojag Sport” Club, Baku Gymnastics School, Republican Complex Sports School, “AyUlduz” Club, Sarhadchi Sports Olympic Center, Aquatic Palace, Zabrat Sport Club, Gymkids Club, Sports Society of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Zira Cultural Center as well as Sumgait, Ganja, Mingachevir cities and Shaghan settlement.

In the individual program, gymnasts in the age categories of “youngsters” (born in 2009-2011), “pre-juniors” (born in 2007-2008), “juniors” (born in 2004-2006) and “seniors” (born in 2003 and earlier) are performing at the competitions.

