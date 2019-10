Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

Trend:

A one-on-one meeting was held between Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports on Oct. 9.

Following the meeting, a dinner was given in honor of the Georgian prime minister on behalf of the Azerbaijani prime minister.

source