Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Kanan Heybatov won the gold medal as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 23.

Heybatov was competing in the weight category up to 51 kilograms with Russian athlete Rustam Dolaev and won (8:5). Thus, Azerbaijan received the seventh gold medal thanks to Heybatov.

Ukrainian athlete Ivan Terzi and Moldovan athlete Konstantin Kirilov gained bronze medals.

To reach the finals, Heybatov defeated Ukrainian athlete Ivan Terzi (12:2), Finnish athlete Niko Hivone (10:0) and in the semifinals – Greek athlete Nectarios Kuzupis (12:1)

Thus, the Azerbaijani wrestlers won 16 medals as part of EYOF Baku 2019. Eight of them are gold medals, 5 – silver medals, 3 – bronze medals.

On the last third day of the competitions, Greco-Roman wrestlers Elmir Aliyev (51 kilograms) and Hasay Hasanli won gold medals, female wrestlers Elnura Mammadova (53 kilograms) – a silver medal, Nigar Mirzazade (65 kilograms) – a bronze medal.

Freestyle wrestlers Kanan Heybatov (51 kilograms) and Jabrayil Hajiyev (65 kilograms) won gold medals.

Earlier, Greco-Roman wrestlers Farid Sadikhli (45 kilograms), Gurban Gurbanov (48 kilograms) and Khasrat Jafarov (60 kilograms) won gold medals, while Nihat Mammadli (55 kilograms) – a bronze medal.

In freestyle wrestling, Murad Hagverdiyev (45 kilograms) won a gold medal, Abulfas Nasirov (55 kilograms) and Sabir Jafarov (60 kilograms) won silver medals, while Mirjavad Nabiyev (48 kilograms) won a bronze medal. Among female wrestlers, Gultakin Shirinova (46 kilograms) and Marziya Sadigova (61 kilograms) won silver medals.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

