The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to the Iranian government in connection with an earthquake in the country, Trend reports citing the ministry’s Twitter page.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of an earthquake in Iran. We express our condolences to the relatives of those who died as a result of the earthquake and wish those injured speedy recovery. On this day, we are ready to provide all kinds of help to the fraternal Iranian people and state,” the ministry said.

The 5.9-magnitude tremor struck in the early hours on Nov.8 in East Azerbaijan province.

At least five people have been killed and hundreds more injured.

