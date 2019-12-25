BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

Trend:

While continuing practice of its predecessors, the current Armenian leadership often disseminates extremely unconvincing fabrications, Trend reports referring to spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva.

Abdullayeva was commenting on the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s statement about “centenary” of the alleged “disorders” in Aylis village of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan.

The spokesperson said historical facts show that the Armenian armed forces started the mass extermination of the civilian population of Baku, Shamakhi, Guba, Karabakh since March 1918, which continued from June through October of that year in Zangezur and Nakhchivan counties.

“Yerevan knows this very well,” Abdullayeva added. “But even if the Armenian side wants to consign tens of thousands of peaceful Azerbaijanis who were killed because of their ethnic and religious affiliation to oblivion, it will be impossible thanks to history and archival documents.”

“To get acquainted with the policy of intentional mass murders and genocide committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis in 1918, it is enough to read the memoirs by Stepan Shaumyan and the Great Soviet Encyclopedia of the 1926 edition,” the spokesperson said.

“Moreover, I would like to stress that if the Armenian Foreign Ministry wants to be consistent in its statements, then it must not keep silent regarding the massacre of the civilian population of the Azerbaijani Khojaly city, committed with cruelty by the Armenian armed forces,” Abdullayeva added. “But since the moment of committing this crime against humanity, as a result of which 613 civilians, including 63 children and 106 women were killed, passed only 27 years, rather than a century.”

“However, this did not stop the ex-president of Armenia from making a real confession for foreign journalists shortly after the tragedy,” the spokesperson said. “Armenian ex-president said that “before Khojaly, the Azerbaijanis thought that it was possible to joke with Armenians, they thought that the Armenians were unable to raise hand on civilian population. We managed to break this stereotype. That’s what happened”.”

“Amid the appeals made by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group to prepare the population for peace, such rhetoric of the Armenian Foreign Ministry looks both strange and counterproductive,” the spokesperson added.

“Instead of voicing such statements only aggravating the emotional background unfavorable from the point of view of resolving the conflict [the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict], the Armenian Foreign Ministry should leave aside its ostentatious “long-suffering essence”, abandon unreasonable claims for Azerbaijan’s territories, withdraw its armed forces from the Azerbaijani territories and think about taking concrete steps to resolve the conflict and ensure the conditions for the joint living of both peoples in an atmosphere of peace, stability, security and progress,” Abdullayeva said.

