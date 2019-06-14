Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

Trend:

For “creating favorable environment for peace”, Armenia must act in accordance with this maxim reflected in the latest statement by the country’s Foreign Ministry, Trend reports with reference to the press service of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

“How consistent is the idea of ​​creating peaceful environment with the order by the Armenian defense minister to kill Azerbaijani soldiers and his awarding of the snipers?” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry says.

“We would like to remind that Azerbaijan is a party interested in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and, naturally, in the progress of the negotiations. We emphasize that withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories is one of the main tasks of the negotiations. As long as Armenia maintains its illegal presence in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, there can be no other important task at the talks. The earlier Armenia realizes this, the sooner peace, development and prosperity in the region will be ensured,” states the Ministry press service.

