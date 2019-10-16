Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the delegation led by President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Senate of Italy Vito Petrocelli, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

The delegation also consisted of the member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Senate Gianluca Ferrara, and deputy head of the Secretariat of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Senate Gianluca Polverari.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov emphasized the high level relations existing between Azerbaijan and Italy and noted the importance of further developing these relations in the future. Especially, touching upon the cooperation in the sphere of energy, Minister underlined the significance of completion of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, which is important component of the Southern Gas Corridor, on an agreed schedule.

Vito Petrocelli stressed that the messages on the development of cooperation between two states are fully supported by them as representatives of the Parliament. The importance of developing relations in cultural sphere and people-to-people contacts were emphasized along with the necessity of strengthening the economic and trade relations. Noting the support of Azerbaijan to “One belt, one road” initiative, the Italian official emphasized with satisfaction that the position of both states overlap on that issue.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov spoke on the regional transport and transit projects implemented by initiative and with participation of Azerbaijan, as well as the development of East-West connectivity strategy.

The sides discussed the cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and European Union and contribution of Italy to this cooperation.

At the meeting, there also was an exchange of views over the regional security issues of mutual interest.

