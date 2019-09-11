Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

Trend:

Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency will check the quality of honey, which will be put up for sale at the 20th Honey Fair in Baku from September 28 to October 18, chief state veterinary inspector Galib Abdulaliyev said.

Abdulaliyev made the remarks in Baku at the press-conference on preparatory work for the fair and applied innovations, Trend reports on Sept. 11.

He stressed that employees of the Food Safety Institute under the Food Safety Agency will take samples of honey and other bee products and send them to the appropriate laboratories. During the expertise, product quality will be checked and only products corresponding to the food safety standards will be allowed for the sale.

The on-site laboratory provided with modern equipment and devices will operate at the fair.

The fair will be held at the following address: 10 Fatali Khan Khoysky Avenue, Narimanov district (territory of the Tofig Bahramov Stadium).

