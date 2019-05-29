Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

Head of Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli met with a delegation of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Foreign Trade led by Chairman of the Board of the Chamber Falko Heidrich, Trend reports referring to the agency.

During the meeting, Tahmazli informed the delegation members about the agency main activities and noted that since the establishment of the agency, it has worked closely with international organizations and entrepreneurs to ensure food safety in the country.

Falko Heidrich noted that since 2012, the chamber, as the official representative of the German economy, has informed and supported Azerbaijani entrepreneurs in market and business studies. He expressed confidence in further development of relations between the two countries in the field of food safety.

The sides also discussed the issue of expanding the possibilities of joint cooperation in food safety.

