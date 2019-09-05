Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania to the Republic of Azerbaijan Egidijus Navikas, Trend reports on Sept. 5 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Mammadyarov congratulated Navikas on his appointment as ambassador and wished him every success in his future activities.

At the meeting, the sides expressed their satisfaction over the existing relations between the two countries in political, cultural and other spheres. The sides also stressed the importance of further development of the economic and trade spheres between the two countries.

Navikas emphasized the wise foreign policy pursued by Azerbaijan in the region and the importance of the energy, transport and infrastructure projects being implemented by Azerbaijan.

While touching upon the successful implementation of the twinning projects by Lithuania in Azerbaijan and exchange of mutual experience between the two countries, he noted that these activities will be continued in the future.

The sides also discussed the issues of mutual interest.

Navikas presented a copy of his credentials to Mammadyarov.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source