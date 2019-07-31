Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Azerbaijan Beibit İssabayev on the occasion of his appointment to the post of the Head of the Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan and thus termination of his diplomatic tenure in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov congratulated Ambassador Beibit İssabayev on his new appointment and wished him success in his future activities. Stressing the high level of cooperation between the two countries, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted his confidence that these relations will continue to deepen.

Ambassador Beibit İssabayev expressed his gratitude for sincere congratulations and support provided for his diplomatic activities. Ambassador noted that the relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are based on common ethnic, cultural and historical roots, and high-level dialogue between the two countries gave a significant boost to the development of comprehensive partnership. In this regard, he emphasized the importance of the visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan in 2017 and the documents signed in the framework of this visit for further development of bilateral relations.

At the meeting, the satisfaction was expressed over development of cooperation, particularly in the economic, trade, transit and transport spheres between the two countries.

