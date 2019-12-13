BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

As part of his official visit to Latvia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Speaker of the Saeima (Parliament) of Latvia Inara Murniece, Trend reports Dec. 13 referring to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides commended the successful cooperation between the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Latvia and exchanged views on future partnership perspectives.

At the meeting, regional cooperation opportunities between the Baltic States and Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States were also discussed.

Drawing attention to Azerbaijan’s cooperation with NATO, Inara Murniece expressed satisfaction with Azerbaijan’s significant contribution to the NATO’s Resolute Support Mission.

Successful cooperation not only in bilateral platform, but also within international organizations between Azerbaijan and Latvia was also mentioned at the meeting.

The speaker of the Saeima of Latvia said that the Eastern Partnership initiative is one of the key priorities of Latvia’s foreign policy, and the country supports comprehensive cooperation with Azerbaijan in this regard.

The sides also exchanged views on the other issues of mutual interest.

