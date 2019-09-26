Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

Trend:

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the Secretary General of the League of Arab States within the framework of 74th Session of the UN GA, Trend reports on Sept. 26 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Arab League, and underlined the importance of intensification of joint efforts to further deepen the cooperation in various spheres.

The sides discussed the upcoming Baku Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Azerbaijani chairmanship in the Movement.

At the meeting, a wide range of issues of regional security agenda, as well as the other issues of mutual interest were discussed.

