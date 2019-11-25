BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of France to the Republic of Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

While congratulating the ambassador on his appointment, Mammadyarov expressed hope that the ambassador would contribute to further development of relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on development perspectives of cooperation in political, economic, scientific-educational, energy and other fields between Azerbaijan and France.

Gross stressed that he would spare no efforts to strengthen the ties between the two countries during his diplomatic term.

Mammadyarov wished Gross every success in his diplomatic mission.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source