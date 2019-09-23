Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Stef Blok within the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports on Sept. 23 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The sides discussed the current situation of bilateral cooperation relations and the prospects for further development of the relations.

The ministers exchanged the views on the regional security issues.

Mammadyarov informed his counterpart on the current situation of the settlement process of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and emphasized the importance of the resolution of the conflict based on the norms and principles of international law and the UN Security Council’s resolutions.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source