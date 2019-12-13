BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

Within the official visit to Latvia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Latvia, Artis Pabriks, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting the sides discussed the existing and future perspectives of cooperation between two countries both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Speaking about the security in the region, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed his interlocutor on the current situation of the settlement process of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as the main threat to regional security.

The sides also discussed the cooperation of both countries in the military-security fields.

At the meeting the importance of visits was highlighted and the exchange of views took place on realization of mutual visits.

After the meeting the Minister Elmar Mammadyarov visited the Occupation Museum of Latvia and got acquainted with the materials and exponents of the Museum.

