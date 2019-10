Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi during the seventh meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (CCTS-Turkic Council) in Baku, Trend reports on Oct. 14 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

