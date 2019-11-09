BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

Trend:

Unresolved conflicts in the ECO region, including Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, prevent full fledge cooperation, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said in the Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Economic Cooperation Organisation, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

“Of course, as we all have to admit that as it is reflected in our Antalya Communiqué, existing unresolved conflicts in the ECO region, including Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, prevent our full fledge cooperation.

“Challenging realities on the ground must be fixed, so to allow greater cooperation between our countries.

“There is also another important provision in our communiqué, which mentions the importance of withstanding other pressures in the region, including common threats and pertinent conflicts.

“Unfortunately this is not just a political reflection of the reality, but as well the pressing issue of forgone economic opportunities for our region. For example, if it were not for the occupation of our territories by Armenia, this country would have a direct swift railway link with Iran through Nakhchivan.

“They are and should even more be grounded on the principles of solidarity. No regional economic cooperation is possible if political and military challenges, including the cases of occupation and illegal activities in the occupied territories are not removed. That’s why what the Declaration of Islamabad Summit of 2017 emphasized in respect to this very issue should be streamlined in ECO Member States own national and regional activities,” he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source