The first step in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be elimination of its major consequences, said Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov during the 26th Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Brtislava, Slovakia, Trend reports.

He talked about yesterday’s meeting with Armenian foreign minister with participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

“Yesterday we spent about three and half hours with my Armenian colleague. It was pretty tough negotiations. Unfortunately, we are still having unresolved issue in front of us. What we discussed with the OSCE Minsk Group is the step by step approach to the settlement of the conflict. Of course, the first step should be elimination of major consequences of the conflict, that’s ensuring immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh region and other occupied territories as enshrined in four UN Security Council resolutions,” said Mammadyarov.

The 26th Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is taking place on 5 and 6 December 2019 at Incheba Expo Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia.

The event is held at the invitation of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovak Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Miroslav Lajčák.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

