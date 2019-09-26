Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani as part of 74th Session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Sept. 26.

The ministers expressed satisfaction with the mutually beneficial partnership relations forged between the two countries in the atmosphere of friendly neighborhood.

