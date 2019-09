Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

Trend:

It is crucial that all Member States comply with their international obligations and implement the relevant resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council, as required by the UN Charter, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at the UN Security Council Ministerial Debate, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Sept. 26.

story will be updated

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source