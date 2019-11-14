BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Dan Stav, ambassador of Israel to the Republic of Azerbaijan, upon the termination of his diplomatic tenure, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Ambassador Dan Stav expressed gratitude for the support rendered to fulfil his diplomatic activities.

At the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction over the current status of bilateral relations and the level of current development and perspectives of cooperation between both states.

Mammadyarov underlined the successful development of bilateral ties.

Speaking about the latest situation regarding the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Mammadyarov stressed that the baseless statements of the Armenian political leadership are aimed at further escalation of the situation in the region.

The Azerbaijani minister also underlined the importance of the return of IDPs, who had to leave their homes as a result of Armenian aggression, to their lands.

The sides discussed the activity of the Joint Commission between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Israel and its first meeting held on May 15-16, 2018, and stressed the importance of further cooperation in this regard.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged their views on regional and international security issues of mutual interest.

Mammadyarov highly appreciated the efforts of Ambassador Dan Stav in the development of bilateral relations and wished him every success in his future endeavors.

