Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has attended a mourning ceremony of prominent orientalist, full member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Honored Worker of Science, holder of the presidential scholarship Vasim Mammadaliyev, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

Mehriban Aliyeva arrived at Taza Pir mosque to attend the mourning ceremony of academician Vasim Mammadaliyev.

The first vice-president met with Vasim Mammadaliyev’s family members and extended deep condolences to them on behalf of President Aliyev and on her own behalf.

