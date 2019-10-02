Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

The Azerbaijani and Finnish Foreign Ministries held another round of political consultations, Trend reports on Oct. 2 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The consultations were held during a visit of the Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov to Helsinki.

Within the visit, he met with Secretary of State of the Finnish Foreign Ministry Matti Anttonen and Director General for Eastern Europe, Russia and Central Asia Maimo Henriksson.

The current relations between the two countries were analyzed and the views on the prospects for cooperation were exchanged during the consultations.

The parties emphasized the great potential for further expansion of the Azerbaijan-Finland relations in various spheres. In particular, prospects for further cooperation in the field of economy, environmental protection, vocational education, as well as twining projects being implemented in Azerbaijan through Finland’s participation were discussed.

Khalafov informed the interlocutors about the reforms being carried out in Azerbaijan.

The views on relations between Azerbaijan and the EU, Finland’s priorities within the EU presidency were exchanged during the meeting.

During the consultations, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the current settlement process were also discussed.

Furthermore, the parties discussed the issues of cooperation in the Caspian Sea basin, the regional energy and transport projects being implemented on Azerbaijan’s initiative and with the country’s participation, interaction within the international organizations, other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

As part of his visit to Helsinki, Khalafov also met with Deputy Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Finnish parliament, Former Foreign Minister Ilkka Kanerva.

