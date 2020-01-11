BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold an auction on the placement of mid-term manat bonds of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry worth 15 million manat ($8.8 million) on Jan. 14, 2019, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Securities, with par value of 100 manat ($58.8) each and a maturity of 728 days, will be placed at the auction.

The interest payment dates for the bonds are July 14, 2020, Jan. 12, 2021, July 13, 2021 and Jan. 11, 2022.

Azerbaijan’s PASHA Capital Investment Company will be the issue underwriter.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 11)

