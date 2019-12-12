BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold an auction on the placement of short-term manat bonds of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry worth 15 million manat ($8.8 million) on Dec. 13, 2019, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Securities, with par value of 100 manat ($58.8) each and maturity of 364 days, will be placed at the auction.

The interest payment dates for the bonds are Dec. 15, 2020.

Azerbaijan’s PASHA Capital Investment Company will be the issue underwriter.

($1 = 1.7 manat on Dec. 12)

