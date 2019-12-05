BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold an auction on the placement of mid-term bonds of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry worth 10 million manat ($5.8 million) on Dec. 20, 2019, Trend reports referring to the BSE.

Securities, with par value of 100 manat ($58.8) each and a maturity of 728 days, will be placed at the auction.

The interest payment dates for the bonds are June 9, 2020, Oct. 8, 2020, June 8, 2021 and Dec. 7, 2021.

Azerbaijan’s PASHA Capital Investment Company will be the issue underwriter.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 5)

