Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold an auction on the placement of short-term bonds of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry worth 15 million manats on Sept. 17, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Some 150,000 securities, with par value of 100 manats each and a maturity of 364 days, will be placed at the auction.

The maturity of the bonds is Sept. 15, 2020.

During the auction, non-competitive bids may take up to 20 percent of the bond issue.

Azerbaijan’s PASHA Capital investment company will be the issue underwriter.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 12)

