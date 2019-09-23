Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

By Leman Zeynalova –Trend:

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia are working on signing 8 new agreements, Azerbaijani Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said at an event dedicated to the Saudi National Day, Trend reports.

“Twenty documents have been signed between the two countries in different areas of the economy to date, and the parties are working on eight new documents,” he said.

The minister further noted that there are strong fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Arabia became one of the first countries to recognize the independence of Azerbaijan on December 30, 1991. Diplomatic relations were established between the two countries in February 1992,” Sharifov said.

He noted that the countries also successfully cooperate within the framework of international organizations.

“Saudi Arabia supports the fair position of Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Azerbaijan highly values ​​the principled position of Saudi Arabia in this matter,” the minister said.

