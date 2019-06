Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

Azerbaijani female wrestler Elmira Gahramanova won silver medal of the second European Games in Minsk, Belarus, Trend reports on June 28.

In the final, Gahramanova was defeated by the representative of Ukraine Yuliya Tkach.

The second European Games are being held in Minsk, in which 82 athletes are representing Azerbaijan.

The first European Games were held in 2015 in Baku.

