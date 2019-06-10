Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

The Grand Prix competitions in rhythmic gymnastics have ended in the Czech city of Brno, Trend reports on June 10 with reference to Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Azerbaijani female gymnast Zohra Agamirova performed in the finals of the competition. Having scored 19.650 points for the composition with a ball, she completed the performance in sixth place.

In the all-around event, Agamirova gained 72.050 points and took the 12th place among 29 participants.

