The World Wrestling Championships continue in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur Sultan city, Trend reports.

24-year-old Azerbaijani athlete Alena Kolesnik (57 kg) met in the classification round with representative of Ukraine Irina Chikhradze. The meeting ended with an early victory by Kolesnik with a score of 5:0. The rival of the Azerbaijani athlete in the 1/8 finals will be representative of China In Sun Jong.

Azerbaijani athlete Tatiana Omelchenko defeated the athlete from New Zealand, completing the match in 1.57 min.

The representative of Azerbaijan Sabira Aliyeva defeated the Korean athlete in the first round.

