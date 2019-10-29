BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

The entrepreneurs importing food products into Azerbaijan will be able to contact the Food Safety Agency by using an electronic system to be created till the end of this year, head of the department of the Food Safety Agency Samir Rustamli told reporters in Baku, Trend reports on Oct. 29.

“The system is being created on the basis of the State Food Safety Program in Azerbaijan for 2019-2025,” the head of the department said. “The import and export procedures are planned to be fully transferred online, till the end of this year. The entrepreneurs will be able to contact the agency without leaving the office and workplaces.”

The head of the department also warned the entrepreneurs.

“Trading partners should be chosen correctly for importing products into the country,” Rustamli said. “Thus, they will acquire the status of a reliable importer and the imported products will be rarely checked.”

