Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

Trend:

Members of Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) have met with Co-Rapporteur of the PACE Monitoring Committee on Azerbaijan Stefan Schennach, a source in the Azerbaijani Parliament’s office told Trend.

Chairman of the Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties, the head of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, MP Samad Seyidov, welcomed the guest and spoke about the importance of cooperation between Azerbaijan and PACE.

Informing that Azerbaijan, as an equal member of the Council of Europe, has always treated its liabilities with responsibility, Seyidov noted that the co-rapporteurs play an important role in the development of relations.

The head of the Azerbaijani delegation reported on recent reforms in all areas. Noting the work of the parliament in these areas, Seyidov said that the improvement of the legal framework related to the ongoing socio-economic reforms is being actively implemented.

Seyidov stressed that measures are being taken to protect the rights and freedoms of the citizens of the country, and people’s life is improving. He also spoke about the productive activities of MPs representing Azerbaijan in PACE.

Thanking for the sincere meeting, Stefan Schennach said that the development of Azerbaijan in recent years has been going on at accelerated pace. He also noted the importance of restoring stability in the region and in the world for continued development.

The meeting was attended by Azerbaijani MPs Sahiba Gafarova, Sevinj Fataliyeva and Asim Mollazade.

