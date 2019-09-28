Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Azerbaijani delegation will participate in the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani permanent delegation to PACE, which includes the head of the Parliamentary Committee on Culture Rafael Huseynov, MPs Sevinj Fataliyeva, Sahiba Gafarova and Elshad Hasanov, is headed by the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Inter-parliamentary Relations Samad Seyidov.

The delegation’s visit will begin on Sept. 29 and will continue until Oct. 7.

During the session, a report of the Bureau and the Standing Committee of the assembly on the work done will be heard, an exchange of views will take place on the status of the ombudsman institutions in Europe, the Council of Europe Development Bank, the protection and support of victims of terror, post-monitoring dialogue with North Macedonia, democratic institutions in Moldova, preservation of Jewish cultural heritage and others.

The session will include events on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Council of Europe. Moreover, an event on the “100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in Azerbaijan” will be held with the organization of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE.

