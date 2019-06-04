Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

A delegation led by Director of the State Maritime Agency under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Gudrat Gurbanov will take part in 101st session of the Maritime Safety Committee of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which is a UN influential structure headquartered in London, Trend reports on June 4 referring to the State Maritime Agency .

The changes planned to be made in the legal documents will be discussed during the session to be held on June 5-14.

The measures which are being taken to enhance safety at sea and safety of ships in polar waters not covered by the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) will be also considered during the session. Furthermore, the participants will discuss the modern measures of enhancing safety of ships in accordance with fuel consumption, transportation of goods and containers, pollution control and response measures, and new designs and standards of ships.

The agenda also includes the issues related to navigation and communications; search and rescue; ship design, systems and equipment; and improvement of skills in taking new measures as well as cases of robbery, armed attacks on important ships and dangerous mixed migrations on the sea, and other issues in the competence of the agency.

In conclusion, a Chairman and a Vice-Chairman of the Committee for 2020 will be elected.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation led by Gurbanov will hold meetings with IMO representatives and delegations from the countries participating in the session. At the meetings, prospects for more beneficial and effective mutual cooperation as well as a number of issues related to maritime transport, which are important for Azerbaijan, will be discussed.

