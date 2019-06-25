Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

On the occasion of the Armed Forces Day, the leadership of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense visited the Alley of Honors and Alley of Martyrs on June 25, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense laid wreaths at the monument of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev and revered his memory.

Then the Defense Ministry’s officials visited the Alley of Martyrs, laid wreaths at the Eternal Flame monument, raised up in memory of Azerbaijani compatriots who died in the battles for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and flowers at the graves of the martyrs.

The Armed Forces Day is celebrated in Azerbaijan on June 26.

