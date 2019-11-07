BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

The 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue has completed its work in Baku, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the military, military-technical, military-medical, military-educational and other fields were discussed, as well as the main activities for the fulfillment of the forthcoming tasks were identified and action plan for 2020 was agreed.

Following the meeting, a protocol was signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the General Staff of the Republic of Turkey.

The next meeting in this format is planned to be held next year in Turkey.

