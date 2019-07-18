Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

The information spread by the Armenian media about the gunning of an Armenian village by the units of the Azerbaijani Army in the Nakhchivan region is unfounded, and is bogus, the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

According to the ministry, at the same time, on Wednesday morning, a civilian tractor working in Goygol District was subjected to sniper fire from the Armenian armed forces. There were no casualties. As a result of the response measures of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the enemy was forced to halt fire.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

