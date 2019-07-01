Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

At the invitation of Minister of Defense of Belarus, Lieutenant General Andrei Ravkov, Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will leave for Minsk on July 2, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation will take part in celebrations dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus from the Nazi invaders and Independence Day.

The minister of defense of Azerbaijan will hold meetings with the military-political leadership of Belarus and visit the family members of the National Hero of Azerbaijan Major Anatoly Davidovich.

Servicemen of the Azerbaijani army will take part in the parade to be held in Minsk on July 3.

